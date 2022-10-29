KCR to open up on defection imbroglio

ADVERTISEMENT

All eyes are on Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao when he addresses a huge public meeting as part of the party’s by-election campaign at Chandur in Munugode constituency on Sunday.

The meeting has assumed significance in the background of Mr. Rao’s stoic silence so far over the attempts of agents allegedly of the BJP to turn over four TRS MLAs to the party with bribe and promise of contracts and nominated posts. Not even TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao reacted on the episode at a media conference on Saturday, leaving it to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to lay bare the culprits at Chandur.

The botched attempt of the BJP will become the main weapon in the armoury of the Chief Minister to target the party though he will also talk about how the bypoll was thrust on the people with vested interests and his foray into national politics with Bharat Rashtra Samithi. This will be the second public meeting of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao in poll-bound Munugode as the earlier one was held in the constituency headquarters before the issue of election notification. Mr. Rao had never addressed two pre-election public meetings in the same constituency previously. Incidentally, the State secretaries of CPI and CPI (M) which are supporting the TRS in the election will also be present.

TRS MLC and party in-charge for the election T. Ravinder Rao told media persons at Munugode that Mr. Rao will expose the BJP.

Energy Minister G. Jagdish Reddy who was barred by the Election Commission from participating in any political activity in the constituency till the polls reviewed the arrangements for the public meeting before the issue of the order. He was accompanied by his Cabinet colleague E. Dayakar Rao.