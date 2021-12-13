KCR to meet Stalin today

Visits Srirangam temple with family

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will meet his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin at the latter’s residence in Chennai on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Rao who left for Tiruchirapalli to visit Ranganathaswami temple at Srirangam proceeded to Chennai for night stay after offering prayers. At the temple the Telangana Chief Minister was received with temple honours in the presence of Trichi Collector Srinivasu and a Minister Arun Nehru.

The meeting of the two Chief Ministers assumed significance in the background of BJP-led Central government’s refusal to procure paddy produced in Telangana in the present rabi. Earlier in the day, Chairman of Rythu Samakhya and MLC Palla Rajeswara Reddy said the TRS will join hands with any party to pull down the BJP government at the Centre.

Mr. Rao planned to mobilise the support of other regional parties to expose the Centre on the paddy controversy and mount pressure on the government to enact a law on minimum support price for farm produce. It is also expected that he will discuss with Mr. Stalin measures to forge an anti-BJP alliance, sources said.