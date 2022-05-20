KCR to leave on a 10-day tour of country

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will launch a tour of various States on Friday to participate in political and social programmes at the national level.

He will kickstart his tour by leaving for New Delhi on Friday afternoon to meet leaders of various political parties and noted economists to discuss the economic situation in the country. He will also hold discussions with prominent journalists from the national media.

On May 22, he will go to Chandigarh from Delhi to console the family members of about 600 farmers who died in the over-year-long agitation over the farm laws enacted by the Centre. He will distribute cheques of ₹3 lakh each to the victim families from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The cheques will be distributed along with his Delhi and Punjab counterparts Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mansingh respectively, a release of CMO said.

Mr. Rao will go to Bengaluru on May 26 to meet former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. From Bengaluru, he will proceed to Ralegaon Siddhi to meet noted social activist Anna Hazare and then to Shirdi to offer prayers at the temple of Saibaba. He will return to Hyderabad from Shirdi and leave for Bengal and Bihar either on May 29 or 30 to console the families of soldiers who martyred in the clash with Chinese forces in Galwan valley. The Telangana government will go to the aid of the families as announced already.