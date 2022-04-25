KCR to lay foundation stone for 3 TIMS super-specialty hospitals tomorrow

April 25, 2022 00:01 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would lay foundation stone for three super-specialty hospitals of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in and around Hyderabad on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Health Minister Harish Rao paid a visit to one of the sites in Alwal.

The government accorded administrative sanction of ₹2,679 crore for construction of the three TIMS branches on April 21.

While the facilities at Sanathnagar and LB Nagar will have ground plus 14 floors, the hospital in Alwal will have ground plus five floors. A source said that patient care services will be on the lower floors of the hospitals for convenience. The top floors would be used for academic and administrative purposes.

Each of the hospitals will have a bed strength of 1,000. All specialty and super-specialty services would be provided at the hospitals. Besides, nursing and para-medical courses would be offered. The students pursuing post-graduation and super-specialty courses would be offering their services.