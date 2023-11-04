HamberMenu
KCR to launch second phase campaign from November 13

Campaign to conclude with election rally at Gajwel in Siddipet district on November 28

November 04, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will launch his second phase of election campaign from November 13 from Dammapet in Aswaraopet constituency and conclude the election rallies at Gajwel in Siddipet district on November 28.

During the second leg of the election rallies, KCR will cover 53 constituencies. The party has decided to ensure that the BRS chief addresses three to four rallies a day.

The party has planned a big public meeting in Hyderabad on November 25. He will addressing public meetings in Huzurabad, where BJP leader Eatala Rajender is the candidate, on November 17. Chief Minister will tour Kodangal on November 22 to address an election rally where TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy is the Congress candidate.

In the first phase of Praja Ashirwaad yatras, KCR launched the campaign from Husnabad on October 15. He will wind up the first phase campaign on November 9 after filing nominations in Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies. A public meeting is scheduled on that day in Kamareddy. In the 17-days of the campaign in the first phase, he will cover 42 constituencies.

