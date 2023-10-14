KCR to launch 2023 poll campaign from his lucky venue — Husnabad — on Sunday

October 14, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is all set to launch the party’s campaign for the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly from his ‘lucky’ constituency of Husnabad in Siddipet district on Sunday.

“He started the party’s campaign for the 2014 and 2018 Assembly from the same place and the party had won 63 and 88 seats, respectively. We hope to take that graph higher further in this election,” a senior leader of the party engaged in the arrangements for the Sunday’s public meeting. It would be first of the 41 election meetings to be addressed by the party chief and finalised tentatively in the first leg of electioneering till November 9.

With the back-to-back victories for the party taking it to power by launching the campaign from Husnabad, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao often refers to local MLA Vodithela Satish Kumar as “laxmi putrudu”, one who rings in good luck to the party. Between November 9 and 28, the party president is likely to address another 50-60 election meetings, including only one for Hyderabad City, considering the constraints in holding such meetings in the City.

Besides, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, the party is also getting ready a list of senior leaders as star campaigners to share the burden of electioneering. Working president of the party and Minister K.T. Rama Rao is handled with the responsibility of constituencies in Hyderabad (GHMC) and Kamareddy, picked up by the party chief as the second constituency for contesting this time, apart from his own Sircilla.

“I have been tasked to take care of constituencies in GHMC limits as I have handled the responsibility for the GHMC elections,” Mr. Rama Rao said. Another senior leader of the party and Minister T. Harish Rao has been given the responsibility of Gajwel constituency, one of the two constituencies being contested by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, besides Jangaon and his own Siddipet.

“I and Harish will be sharing the work of electioneering in some other constituencies as and when asked by the party leadership,” Mr. Rama Rao said. Party MP from Chevella G. Ranjith Reddy has been made in-charge of Chevella and Vikarabad constituencies, K. Kavitha for Bodhan and Nizamabad Urban, Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar for Vemulawada.

The first public meeting as part of the BRS campaign for the 2023 Assembly elections also holds significance as it is from Husnabad the party chief is expected to make public the party’s manifesto although it would be formally released at Hyderabad earlier in the day.

