KCR to kickstart election campaign from Medak on Wednesday

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will kickstart his election campaign from the district headquarters on Wednesday in the name of ‘Pragati Shankharavam’, where he would explain to the general public about the developmental activities taken up by his government in the last five years.

For the first time after declaring the candidates of the ruling BRS for as many as 115 Assembly constituencies on Monday, the BRS president and Chief Minister will be visiting Medak town where he would launch the distribution of enhanced disabled pension of ₹4,015. This will begin simultaneously across the State.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the party office constructed in the district headquarter at 1 p.m. after that, he is expected to inaugurate office of the District Superintendent of Police at 1.20 p.m. and inauguration of the integrated district offices complex is expected to be at 1.40 p.m. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to address a public meeting at 3.30 p.m. where he is expected to fire salvoes against the Opposition parties.

The Chief Minister will be travelling by road to Medak from Hyderabad and he will be welcomed at Gummadidala in Sangareddy district by Patancheru MLA G. Mahipal Reddy.

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao has examined the arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister on Tuesday and interacted with the officials.

Speaking to reporters at MLA Camp office on Tuesday, Mr. Harish Rao said that the BRS has been working to benefit all sections in society and announcing candidates for 115 constituencies is an indication of the confidence in winning in the forthcoming elections. “Nowhere in the country has any political party taken such daring decision. We will gift all the 10 seats to the Chief Minister in the erstwhile Medak district. BRS alone can ensure development to all sections. Opposition got confused and shocked with the strategy of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and they do not know what to do. Bless the BRS in the coming elections,” appealed Mr. Harish Rao.

MLA M Padma Devender Reddy and MLC Deshapathi Srinivas were present.

