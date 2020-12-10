KCR to inaugurate party office, Rythu Vedika in Siddipet today

SIDDIPET

2,400 double bedroom houses to be formally handed over to the poor

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate and lay the foundation for several developmental works in the district headquarters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Harish Rao along with Collector P. Venkatrami Reddy and Commissioner of Police Joel Davis supervised the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

The Minister appealed to people to make the public meeting that would be addressed by Mr. KCR at the government degree college a grand success. He said that he was fortunate to witness the construction of 2,400 houses meant for the poor. These double bedroom houses will be formally handed over to them on Thursday.

The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for construction of an IT Tower sanctioned for the district at Duddeda at an estimated cost of ₹45 crore, which is expected to provide employment to about 2,000 people.

Rythu Vedika, constructed at a cost of ₹22 lakh for Mittapally cluster farmers, will be inaugurated, which would also benefit farmers of Ellupally, Rangadhampally and Boggulonibanda.

The Government Medical College constructed at a cost of ₹715 crore in 2.99 lakh sft will also be inaugurated. This includes residential accommodation for students and faculty.

After the formation of a separate Telangana State, Mr. KCR announced formation of new districts for better administration. He also announced setting up of a medical college in Siddipet.

Also, the underground drainage system to treat 7.25 MLD sewage water will be inaugurated. Among other programmes, the guest house constructed at Ranganaiksagar will be opened by the CM along with TRS party office, Telangana Bhavan, the first such in a district.