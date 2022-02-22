KCR to inaugurate Mallannasagar project today

We have completed irrigation projects on a war footing: Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao said that irrigation projects in the State were completed on a war footing and even during summer, water is overflowing in tanks.

Speaking to reporters at Toguta on Tuesday after inspecting the arrangements for the inauguration of the Mallannasagar project by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday, Mr. Harish Rao said that the project would provide irrigation water to 10 districts, including Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy, Yadadri, Medchal and Jangaon.

The Chief Minister would come to Toguta mandal headquarters at around 11 a.m. and interact with public representatives.

“The inauguration of Mallannasagar will be written in golden words in State history. This is a dream that will meet the requirements of the next 100 years. Mallannasagar is KCR’s vision and designed by him. The future generations will understand and enjoy the results. Nowhere in the country such a big reservoir is constructed where there is no river,” said Mr. Harish Rao along with Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy and others.

Refuting the allegations being leveled by BJP, the Minister said that it was nothing but attack on the people of the State. “After completion of irrigation projects, there is reverse migration at several places. There is bumper harvest of crops to such a level that even the Food Corporation of India (FCI) said that it could not buy. BJP leaders have failed to get national status for even a single irrigation project. While we are speaking the language of Palamuru, they are speaking the language of Pakistan,” he added.