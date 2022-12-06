KCR to inaugurate Integrated District Offices Complex in Jagtial today

December 06, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The much-awaited Integrated District Offices Complex, housing 32 government offices under one roof, constructed at a cost of ₹49.20 crore for better delivery of services to citizens, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Jagtial on Wednesday.

Constructed on a sprawling 20 acres SRSP ‘abadi’ lands, the spacious complex has the camp offices of the district collector, additional collectors, and district revenue officer spread over eight acres besides residential quarters of the district-level officers on ground plus two (G+2) floors.

A helipad has also been built adjacent to the state-of-the-art complex, official sources said.

The modern complex comprises centrally air-conditioned chambers of the district collector and additional collectors, a fully equipped conference hall, three mini-meeting halls, and a spacious waiting hall for visitors, among other facilities.

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a spacious building for the recently-opened government medical college in Jagtial town. The building will be constructed on 27.08 acres at an estimated cost of ₹510 crore, sources added.

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao will address a public meeting at Mothe near Jagtial later in the day. He will then proceed to Karimnagar where he will stay at ‘Uttara Telangana Bhavan’ in Teegalaguttapalli overnight.

On Thursday, the CM is expected to visit and formally inaugurate the new R&B guest house being built at a cost of ₹12 crore in Karimnagar. He is also likely to visit the site earmarked for the newly sanctioned government medical college at Kothapalli on the town outskirts.