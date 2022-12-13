KCR to inaugurate BRS office in New Delhi on Wednesday

December 13, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) office in New Delhi on Wednesday between 12.37 p.m. and 12.47 p.m.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao will hoist the party flag and formally occupy the seat in the party president’s office there. Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy told reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday that leaders of several like-minded parties are expected to attend the event. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao went round the office on Tuesday and examined the arrangements being made for the party office’s inauguration.

Mr. Prashanth Reddy said several members of Telangana Cabinet, members of Parliament, legislators and other leaders of the party would be present on the occasion. Besides, leaders of farmers’ organisations from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and a few other States are also expected to attend the event.

Stating that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had transformed Telangana in just eight years and taken the State ahead of others in implementing the schemes for the women, poor and farming communities, Mr. Reddy said the idea behind going national in the form of BRS from TRS was to implement the welfare schemes of Telangana in other States too.

He alleged that it was the failure of the parties that ruled the country so far in providing drinking water to every household and irrigation facility to every acre of land. Policy paralysis of the successive governments had kept the country dependent on importing some foodgrains and oilseeds even 75 years after Independence.

Mr. Prashanth Reddy stated that BRS would go to people with an agenda of development, particularly for farmers and the poor. He claimed that providing free power to farming, drinking water supply to every household and irrigation facility to every acre of land was very much possible but the parties that ruled the country all these years had lacked resolve.