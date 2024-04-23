KCR to hold roadshow in Sircilla on May 10

April 23, 2024 06:01 am | Updated 06:01 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Exuding confidence that the BRS will win the majority of seats in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections, party working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao said the BRS has a chance of winning 8 to 10 seats in the polls slated for May 13 in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

BRS president K.Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a roadshow in Sircilla on May 10 as part of the parliamentary election campaign, he added. He was speaking at a urban cluster-level meeting of the BRS leaders in Sircilla town on Monday.

He said that people have lost faith in the Congress government as it failed to fulfill its promises within 100 days in power. This has led to strong disenchantment among people against the Congress dispensation, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called upon the party cadres to focus on addressing people’s issues and expose “broken promises” of the Congress government.

Mr Rama Rao slammed Karimnagar MP and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar, stating that he has “miserably failed” to bring even a single Navodaya Vidyalaya or other premier educational institutions and industries during his tenure. Mr Sanjay Kumar does not deserve even a single vote, he said.

Some leaders with selfish interests are leaving the BJP, he said, adding that the party will remember and stand by those who stood by it in difficult times.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.