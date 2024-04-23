GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

KCR to hold roadshow in Sircilla on May 10

KTR called upon the party cadres to focus on addressing people’s issues and expose “broken promises” of the Congress government.

April 23, 2024 06:01 am | Updated 06:01 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau
BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao addressing an urban cluster-level meeting of the BRS leaders in Sircilla town on Monday.

BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao addressing an urban cluster-level meeting of the BRS leaders in Sircilla town on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Exuding confidence that the BRS will win the majority of seats in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections, party working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao said the BRS has a chance of winning 8 to 10 seats in the polls slated for May 13 in the State.

BRS president K.Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a roadshow in Sircilla on May 10 as part of the parliamentary election campaign, he added. He was speaking at a urban cluster-level meeting of the BRS leaders in Sircilla town on Monday.

He said that people have lost faith in the Congress government as it failed to fulfill its promises within 100 days in power. This has led to strong disenchantment among people against the Congress dispensation, he added.

He called upon the party cadres to focus on addressing people’s issues and expose “broken promises” of the Congress government.

Mr Rama Rao slammed Karimnagar MP and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar, stating that he has “miserably failed” to bring even a single Navodaya Vidyalaya or other premier educational institutions and industries during his tenure. Mr Sanjay Kumar does not deserve even a single vote, he said.

Some leaders with selfish interests are leaving the BJP, he said, adding that the party will remember and stand by those who stood by it in difficult times.

Related Topics

Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.