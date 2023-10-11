KCR to hit the road from October 15 to November 9

October 11, 2023 06:50 am | Updated 06:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will address a series of public meetings to drum up support for the re-election of his government starting from October 15 to November 9, when he will file his nomination for Gajwel and Kamareddy Assembly seats.

According to a schedule released by the Chief Minister’s Office, Mr. KCR will start the campaign at Husnabad on October 10 with a public meeting at 5 p.m. On the same day, he would handover the B-forms to the BRS candidates.

This meeting will be followed by public meetings at Jangaon and Bhongiri on October 16; in Sircilla and Siddipet on October 17 and in Jadcherla and Medchal on October 18. After a break of a few days, he would address public meetings at Achampet, Nagarkurnool and Munugode on October 26; Paleru and Ghanpur on October 27; Kodad, Thungathurthy and Aleru on October 29; Jukkal, Banswada and Narayankhed on October 30; Huzurnagar, Miryalaguda and Devarakonda on October 31.

Public meetings will be held in Sattupalli and Yellandu on November 1; Nirmal, Balkonda and Dharmapuri on November 2; Bhainsa, Armoor and Korutla on November 3; Kothagudem and Khammam on November 5; Gadwal, Makthal and Narayanpet on November 6; Chennur, Manthani and Peddapalli on November 7; Sirpur, Asifabad and Bellampalli on November 8.

After filing his nomination papers on November 9 at Gajwel and Kama Reddy, he will address a public meeting on the same day.