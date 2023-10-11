HamberMenu
KCR to hit the road from October 15 to November 9

According to a schedule released by the Chief Minister’s Office, Mr. KCR will start the campaign at Husnabad on October 10 with a public meeting at 5 p.m. On the same day, he would handover the B-forms to the BRS candidates

October 11, 2023 06:50 am | Updated 06:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
This meeting will be followed by public meetings at Jangaon and Bhongiri on October 16; in Sircilla and Siddipet on October 17 and in Jadcherla and Medchal on October 18.

| Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will address a series of public meetings to drum up support for the re-election of his government starting from October 15 to November 9, when he will file his nomination for Gajwel and Kamareddy Assembly seats.

This meeting will be followed by public meetings at Jangaon and Bhongiri on October 16; in Sircilla and Siddipet on October 17 and in Jadcherla and Medchal on October 18. After a break of a few days, he would address public meetings at Achampet, Nagarkurnool and Munugode on October 26; Paleru and Ghanpur on October 27; Kodad, Thungathurthy and Aleru on October 29; Jukkal, Banswada and Narayankhed on October 30; Huzurnagar, Miryalaguda and Devarakonda on October 31.

Public meetings will be held in Sattupalli and Yellandu on November 1; Nirmal, Balkonda and Dharmapuri on November 2; Bhainsa, Armoor and Korutla on November 3; Kothagudem and Khammam on November 5; Gadwal, Makthal and Narayanpet on November 6; Chennur, Manthani and Peddapalli on November 7; Sirpur, Asifabad and Bellampalli on November 8.

After filing his nomination papers on November 9 at Gajwel and Kama Reddy, he will address a public meeting on the same day.

