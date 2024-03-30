KCR to examine withered crops, meet farmers

March 30, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Jangaon, Suryapet and Nalgonda districts on Sunday to examine withered crops and console the farmers who suffered losses.

According to his office, KCR will leave for Dharavath Thanda in Devaruppala mandal of Jangaon district from his Erravelly farmhouse on Sunday morning and visit the withered crops there. He will also interact with the farmers who suffered crop loss due to lack of water for irrigation as also in the untimely rain, hails and gales recently.

From there, he will proceed to visit the withered crops in Thungathurthy, Arvapally and Suryapet rural mandals. After lunch, he would hold a press conference at the Suryapet MLA’s (G. Jagadish Reddy) camp office and later leave for Nidamanur mandal in Nalgonda districts to examine the withered crops and meet the farmers in distress. From Nidamanur, he will return to Erravelly by night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.