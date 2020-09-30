KCR to discuss arguments for Apex Council meeting

HYDERABAD

30 September 2020 22:21 IST

CM to hold meeting today with irrigation officials ahead of virtual conference on river water disputes with AP

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of irrigation officials on Thursday afternoon to discuss the State government’s stand at the virtual conference of the Apex Council on river water disputes with Andhra Pradesh on October 6.

He asked the officials to come prepared with information about all aspects of irrigation related to Telangana and matters that have to be conveyed to the Central government, a release said.

Mr. Rao said Andhra Pradesh was deliberately instigating trouble in river water issues. So, the arguments of that State at the Apex Council meeting have to be effectively countered. The reply on the basis of facts had to be so sound that Andhra Pradesh should not venture to challenge Telangana again. At the same time, Telangana should expose the passiveness and negligence of the Centre to address the issues in the last seven years. The attempts made to violate the rights of the people of Telangana should be retaliated, he added. “The entire country should know the truth from the conference”.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rao recalled that the bifurcation laws of reorganisation of States mandated that water allotment was foremost to new States as soon as they were formed. Therefore, Telangana government had addressed a letter to the Prime Minister seeking water allocation within 12 days of formation of State. The allocation should be done either by an existing water disputes tribunal or a tribunal constituted under provisions of Inter-State River Water Disputes Act of 1956. The water should be reallocated either between Telangana and AP or between all riparian States of a river.

Mr. Rao regretted that there was no response to the letter even after seven years. The Centre maintained a stoic silence. On the other hand, the Centre resorted to an eyewash that it was addressing the problem through Apex Council meetings. It actually did nothing. Therefore, the attitude of the Centre should also be exposed at the Apex Council meeting. The Centre should be confronted to make its stand clear on water allocation to Telangana. He asked the officers to get ready with all arguments on legitimate demands of Telangana.