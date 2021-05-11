KCR to be blamed for the worsening medical situation in TS: Bhatti

Include COVID-19 treatment in Arogyasri as promised, demands CLP leader

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has blamed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the worsening health situation in the State and pointed out that the Chief Minister had always belittled the Congress that warned him on the Corona situation and the need to be prepared to tackle it.

Mr. Vikramarka also demanded that the government include COVID-19 treatment in Arogyasri as promised by the Chief Minister in the Assembly when he had raised the issue during a discussion on the subject.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Chief Minister has become immune to people’s misery even in the pandemic and was engaged in a political witchhunt when people were dying without access to oxygen and hospital beds.

He charged the CM with having killed all the systems in the State with no power left with ministers and officers. The entire power and decision making is concentrated with him, he added. People are paying the price for Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s hunger for power, he alleged and pointed out how the elections to urban local bodies were conducted blindly ignoring all the warnings of existing pandemic.

Mr. Vikramarka demanded that a monitoring committee of senior IAS officers be constituted immediately to oversee distribution of vaccines, conducting COVID tests, treating the patients ensuring enough supply of oxygen and medicines on daily basis. “Why is Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar alone entrusted with all the responsibilities,” he asked.

He said there was no shortage of money as the government presented a ₹ 2.30 lakh crore budget this year despite lockdown last year. All that the government lacks is political will and concern for people’s lives. “Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao lacks both these,” he charged and demanded that enough funds be provided for treatment of COVID-19.

The CLP leader also suggested that the treatment of the epidemic be decentralised with primary health centres equipped with 30 oxygen beds each to reduce pressure on the district hospitals and those in Hyderabad. This will also reduce financial pressure on the poor people affected with the disease. He also wanted the government to set up isolation centres in each constituency.

Charging the Chief Minister with lack of concern, he reminded that as CLP leader he had toured all the government hospitals in the State last year and brought to the notice of the government that the medical system was crippled, but the CM just ignored the suggestions. “If he had taken that ground report seriously we could have handled the present situation comfortably,” he said.

Now the CM talks of recruiting 50,000 medical staff on temporary basis. KCR is too egoistic to take suggestions from anyone, including ministers, officers and opposition parties, he alleged.