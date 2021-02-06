KCR to address TRS public meeting on Feb. 10

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will address a TRS public meeting on February 10 at Halia in Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency, where a by-election is scheduled shortly.
The decision to organise the public meeting at Halia and lay foundation stones for eight or nine lift irrigation schemes at Nellikallu, 20 km away, was taken at a meeting Mr. Rao had with TRS leaders from erstwhile Nalgonda district on Friday. It was attended by Energy Minister G. Jagdish Reddy, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Parishad chairmen and other important public reprentatives.
A release said the meeting discussed irrigation facilities in Nalgonda district with the object to ensure coverage of ayacut other than that serviced by various projects. It was decided to construct lift irrigation schemes at Nellikallu and other places at an estimated ₹3,000 crore.
Mr. Rao will lay the foundation stones for all the schemes at Nellikallu at 12.30 p.m. on February 10 and proceed for the TRS public meeting at Halia. The construction of the schemes at Nellikallu and other places in Devarakonda, Nagarjunasagar, Munugode, Kodad and Huzurnagar Assembly constituencies will be expedited.
