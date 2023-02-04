ADVERTISEMENT

KCR to address first meeting outside Telangana today

February 04, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Hyderabad

Party taking all steps to make it a grand success

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will address his first public meeting outside Telangana when he sets foot in Nanded town of Maharashtra on Sunday to begin the new innings of his political career as the president of a national party in the name of Bharat Rashtra Samiti.

The maiden public meeting of the BRS was, however, over last month in Khammam where the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab and Kerala and the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav along with CPI general secretary D. Raja participated.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had in 2009 merely participated in a rally of National Democratic Alliance after severing links with the Congress led United Progressive Alliance.

Nanded town was spruced up for the occasion with a large and well decorated stage and pink festoons installed for kilometres. Large sized hoardings, balloons and stickers attracted people. The organisers took the arrangements as a matter of prestige because the meeting was the first at the national-level. Minister for Endowments A. Indrakaran Reddy who hails from the neighbouring Nirmal district led the team of BRS involved in arrangements. He extensively travelled in surrounding villages to arrange mobilisation of crowd.

Thirty two sarpanches, a few chairpersons of Zilla Parishads and former MLAs were set to join, party sources said.

