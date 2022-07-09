KCR to address farmers’ rallies across India

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was said to be coordinating with national farmers’ organisations to create awareness about the pro-farmer policies of the State government by addressing public meetings in other States.

He held consultations with Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait and two other farmers’ leaders here in the last two days to discuss his tour plan.

Prior to pan-India meetings, it was decided to launch the programme with farmers’ rallies in Nizamabad and Warangal next month, sources said.

They added that Mr. Rao will highlight investment support of ₹5,000 per acre under Rythu Bandhu, ₹5 lakh life insurance in case of death of farmers and government subsidies for sheep rearing and fish culture. The objective of the meetings was to expose the anti-farmer measures of the BJP-led Central government.