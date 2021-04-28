KCR tests negative for COVID-19

HYDERABAD

28 April 2021 20:19 IST

The rapid antigen test conducted on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for COVID showed negative result on Wednesday.

A team led by Mr. Rao’s personal physician conducted both rapid antigen and RTPCR tests on him at his farmhouse where he was in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. While the rapid test showed negative, the result of RTPCR will be known on Thursday, a release of CMO said.

