KCR tests COVID-19 positive

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The Chief Minister had mild symptoms of the virus and he has been advised isolation. He is staying at his farm house and a team of doctors is monitoring his health, according to a release issued in the name of Chief Secretary.

The Chief Minister is learnt to have undergone tests when he felt uneasiness in breathing on Monday morning and was detected as COVID-19 positive. Government sources, however, said there were no apprehensions about the spread of virus among the officials and staff of the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Chief Minister, who addressed an election meeting at Haliya in Nalgonda in connection with the Nagarjunasagar Assembly by-election on April 14, came to the city the same night. After the night halt, he left for his farm house where he has been staying ever since. There were no official meetings or meetings with public representatives conducted in the meantime.

Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed concern over the Chief Minister testing positive for coronavirus. In a statement, she wished him speedy recovery and said she was praying for the recovery and good health of the Chief Minister. Several Ministers also expressed concern over the development and exuded confidence that Mr. Rao would recover speedily.