KCR supports policeman’s daughter for higher education

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakh for higher studies of Priyanka, daughter of police constable Kishtaiah, who committed suicide in 2009 seeking separate Statehood for Telangana.

The family of Kishtaiah, including his wife Padmavathi, daughter Priyanka and son Rahul, met Mr. K.C.R. at his residence and had lunch with him. Later, Mr. K.C.R. handed over the cheque of ₹25 lakh for the post-graduation of Priyanka, who completed her MBBS course. In fact, the medical course was also funded by Mr. K.C.R. Mr. K.C.R. wanted the Congress government to continue in the same spirit and support the families of martyrs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.