KCR supports policeman’s daughter for higher education

Published - June 03, 2024 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakh for higher studies of Priyanka, daughter of police constable Kishtaiah, who committed suicide in 2009 seeking separate Statehood for Telangana.

The family of Kishtaiah, including his wife Padmavathi, daughter Priyanka and son Rahul, met Mr. K.C.R. at his residence and had lunch with him. Later, Mr. K.C.R. handed over the cheque of ₹25 lakh for the post-graduation of Priyanka, who completed her MBBS course. In fact, the medical course was also funded by Mr. K.C.R. Mr. K.C.R. wanted the Congress government to continue in the same spirit and support the families of martyrs.

Telangana / Hyderabad / education / police

