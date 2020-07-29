KCR suggests changes in Secretariat design

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao suggested some changes to the design of the new Secretariat when he discussed it at an official meeting attended by Chennai-based architects Oscar Concessao and Ponni Concessao who made them.
He instructed that the new complex be inbuilt with all facilities and ensure smooth functioning of administration.
A release said Mr. Rao wanted officials to see that the chambers of Ministers, Chief Secretary, Secretaries and Advisors to government are equipped with all facilities.
There should be dining halls, meeting halls and waiting halls for visitors in every floor. Parking lots should be provided for all vehicles.
The meeting was attended by Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashant Reddy, Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar, Chief Adviser to Government Rajeev Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister S. Narasing Rao, CMO officials Smita Sabharwal and Bhoopal Reddy and Engineers-in-Chief of Roads and Buildings Ganapati Reddy and Ravinder Rao.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath