KCR suggests changes in Secretariat design

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao suggested some changes to the design of the new Secretariat when he discussed it at an official meeting attended by Chennai-based architects Oscar Concessao and Ponni Concessao who made them.

He instructed that the new complex be inbuilt with all facilities and ensure smooth functioning of administration.

A release said Mr. Rao wanted officials to see that the chambers of Ministers, Chief Secretary, Secretaries and Advisors to government are equipped with all facilities.

There should be dining halls, meeting halls and waiting halls for visitors in every floor. Parking lots should be provided for all vehicles.

The meeting was attended by Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashant Reddy, Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar, Chief Adviser to Government Rajeev Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister S. Narasing Rao, CMO officials Smita Sabharwal and Bhoopal Reddy and Engineers-in-Chief of Roads and Buildings Ganapati Reddy and Ravinder Rao.