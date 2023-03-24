KCR strongly condemns Rahul’s disqualification, calls it a “black day”

March 24, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has strongly condemned the disqualification of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, describing it as “black day” in the history of Indian democracy.

Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification from the Parliament is height of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “arrogance and dictatorial attitude”. It’s highly reproachable that Modi-led government is not only abusing constitutional institutions but is using them in the highest democratic platform, the Parliament, for its “nefarious activities”, he said.

Mr. Rao lamented that it’s adverse time for democracy and constitutional values and Mr. Modi’s regime had overshadowed the Emergency days. Harassment of Opposition leaders has become a routine affair and Mr. Modi’s government is inviting people’s wrath by disqualifying opposition leaders “to protect criminals and cheaters.” The BRS president said this is not the time for conflicts between political parties and all democratic minded forces should openly condemn the misdeeds of the BJP government to safeguard democracy and constitutional values in the country. “Political parties must resist BJP’s evil policies,” he said.

Meanwhile, IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao faulted the disqualification of Mr. Gandhi.

Mr. Rao tweeted saying “Disqualification of @RahulGandhi Ji is a blatant misinterpretation of Constitution. The hastiness showed in this issue is highly undemocratic. I condemn this!”

Finance Minister, T. Harish Rao said the disqualification decision clearly resembles the dictatorship politics and the arrogance of the BJP.

State Planning Board Vice Chairman B. Vinod Kumar said Mr. Modi is accustomed to committing immoral acts without having the courage to face the leaders of the Opposition parties in a democratic manner. He said the BJP government, which is troubling the leaders of Opposition parties with CBI and ED raids, is now misusing the law as well.

He recalled the incident of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faisal whose 10-year conviction was stayed by the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court refused to vacate the stay when the BJP government filed a petition seeking a stay on the Kerala High Court’s decision. Why is Mr. Modi in a hurry to disqualify Mr. Gandhi when he has the opportunity to go to the appellate court on the verdict given by the Judicial Magistrate Court? Why is the BJP government not giving him that opportunity, he asked.