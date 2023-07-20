KCR stands rejected and isolated across the nation, says Eatala Rajender

July 20, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

Neither Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao nor his BRS party has any takers in the nation, after being shunned by both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), said State BJP chairperson of election management committee and former Minister Eatala Rajender, on Wednesday.

“KCR took a plane and went around the country, meeting the heads of all political parties. Tall claims of being the convenor and offering to fund the coalition were made, but now it is clear that he stands isolated and rejected across the political spectrum. No one is ready to believe him,” Mr.Rajender remarked.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, he said it was a lesson for the Chief Minister for bragging beyond his means and that he has been enjoying the power for the past nine years and amassed a lot of wealth. He also accused the government of using intimidatory tactics against the party cadre across the State and labelled it a sign of desperation.

The police have been playing a partisan role, he said, and urged them to follow democratic principles, stating that it should not be forgotten that the BJP is in power at the Centre. Earlier, Mr.Rajender had met suspended BJP’s Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh and assured him the Central leadership would be requested to take him back into the party.

Mr.Raja Singh accused the police of letting loose a reign of terror against his partymen with false cases being filed even as political opponents were resorting to violent acts with the ruling BRS and Majlis party being hell-bent on winning the constituency in the next elections. Vowing to remain in the saffron party, he said he has been meeting BRS Ministers like Talasani Srinivasa Rao, T.Harish Rao and others for “my constituency’s development”. “Recently, I met him to discuss improving a healthcare facility,” maintained the MLA.