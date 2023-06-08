ADVERTISEMENT

KCR stands for Kaluvalu, Check dam, Reservoir: Kavitha

June 08, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - NIZAMABABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS MLC K. Kavitha appealed to the BRS cadre on Wednesday to take the initiatives and vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to every household and ensure that there’s victory for the ruling party for the third time .

Ms. Kavitha is on a 3-day visit to Nizamabad where she is holding many public meetings and shows. While addressing the people of Nizamabad, Ms. Kavitha spoke extensively on the Kaleshwaram Project and the vision of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao behind it. She said that KCR stands for Kaluvalu (canal) Check dams and Reservoirs, owing to his efforts in equipping the State with major water projects that have pioneered sustainable and constant availability of water. She described KCR as ‘Bhageeratha’ who is believed to have brought the Ganga river to earth as per Hindu mythology.

Elaborating on the benefits of Kaleshwaram project and the vision of the Chief Minister, Ms. Kavitha said that the project has benefitted the people, especially the farmers of Nizamabad. She further demanded that the BJP government at the Centre make Kaleshwaram a national project and asked the BJP MPs from Telangana to echo this demand.

