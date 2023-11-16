KCR stands exposed on false claims on power: Eatala Rajender

November 16, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP national executive member and TS election management committee chairman Eatala Rajendra, on Thursday, charged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stands exposed on his false claims of TS being the top State in the country regarding per capita consumption of electricity with the publication of the 2023 annual report by Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Stating that KCR has been boasting about Telangana topping the country in terms of per capita power consumption, he said that the recently-published annual report of CEA showed that TS ranked 10th in the per capita consumption of electricity.

“So, for all these years, KCR has been making false claims that Telangana ranks first in the country in terms of per capita consumption of electricity. The CEA report showed that six states and three union territories are ahead in per capita consumption of electricity. Goa ranks first followed by Punjab and Orissa in per capita electricity consumption. Even the union territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman Diu and Puducherry are ahead of Telangana,” he explained.

After the formation of Telangana, the growth rate of electricity consumption was lower than that of in the combined state. In fact, the power supply in TS has increased due to the completion of construction of various power projects in the country and the electricity problems all across the country have been solved due to the increase in coal supply, he claimed.

Mr. Rajender said it was because of this that there are no power supply problems or power cuts in more than 20 states of the country. The credit for this goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary approach with sufficient electricity being generated and also being supplied at pan-India level.

The former Minister said no new power projects have been completed in Telangana in the last nine and half years of KCR’s rule while the power distribution companies are in a serious problem in complete debt. The State Government has not been paying these companies their dues leading to their ruin, he added, in a press release.

