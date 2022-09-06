KCR spreading blatant lies: Tarun Chugh

BJP national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh on Tuesday took “strong exception” to the “blatant lies” being spread by Chief Minster K. Chandrasekhar Rao against the Union Government especially about fixing motors to farm pump sets.

“No one is talking about fixing motors to farm pumps, but KCR in the Nizamabad public meeting and every meeting talks about it. This is highly misleading and ridiculous. He thinks that if a lie is repeated, people would believe it. But people are intelligent enough to discern between a lie and a fact,” he said in a statement released to the media.

Mr. Chugh claimed that the CM had a “guilty conscience” and hence, had been constantly mentioning CBI and ED “out of fear”. If he has not done anything wrong, why is he scared?, he sought to know.

The BJP leader said while KCR can join the already long queue of national leaders in Delhi wanting to establish an alternative government to the BJP at the national level, he urged him not to “drag statutory bodies like the CBI and ED into politics and take recourse to propaganda. It is a great disservice to democracy”.