KCR speaking out of frustration: Bandi

‘He wants to implement ‘Kalvakuntla constitution’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been speaking out of frustration and it was clearly visible with his speeches at public meetings held recently.

“It seems Chief Minister is not realizing what he is saying. I thought he would apologize for the comments made on new constitution, but he is hell bent on implementing his ‘family constitution’ and is even warning people to follow it. People must decide if they want Ambedkar’s Constitution or that of KCR?” said Mr. Sanjay while interacting with media persons here on Saturday.

Condemning the arrest of party activists ahead of the visit of Chief Minister to Jangaon two days ago, Mr. Sanjay said attacks took place on BJP activists in the presence of police when they raised slogans like ‘Bharat Mataki Jai.’

“If the Chief Minister is holding a public meeting, he should speak of the government’s welfare schemes. But his intention is to target BJP in his public meetings,” he said adding that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao knew that his illegal rule was under scrutiny and thus is playing to raise the Telangana sentiment once again.

The state BJP president also criticized the Chief Minister for his comments on the Central government. He asked whether the Centre directed to fix power meters to borewells. “The State Government took loans to the tune of ₹ 48,000 crore from DISCOMS. If they are not paid back, it is sure that Telangana will go into darkness and there is a risk that farmers won’t be able to avail free electricity,” the BJP president said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also criticised the Chief Minister on the promise of extending ₹10 lakh to 20,000 dalit families in Huzurabad Assembly constituency and dared him to disclose the number of families that received the total benefit so far. He termed Dalit Bandhu and double bedroom house schemes meant to garner votes.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao calls his party as that of martyrs. Can he name one leader in TRS who was a martyr? At least, is there one member of the Cabinet who was in the movement for a separate Telangana state? All those who martyred and made sacrifices for the cause of Telangana have vanished because of Chief Minister’s conspiracies. He has even insulted Jayashankar,” said Mr. Sanjay, adding that it was the BJP that truly made sacrifices for several causes. He mentioned that Syama Prasad Mukherji died while fighting for the repeal of Article 370.