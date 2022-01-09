KCR sore at delay in clearances for six irrigation projects

Detailed project reports submitted to CWC five months ago

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed his anguish at the Central Water Commission (CWC) delaying clearances for half-a-dozen irrigation projects in the State though the detailed project reports (DPRs) were submitted five months ago.

The six projects were among 11 declared as unapproved in the Central gazette notification defining the scope of Godavari River Management Board (GRMB). The projects are Sitarama, Samakka Sagar, Mukteshwar (Chinna Kaleshwaram) lift irrigation, Chanaka Korata barrage, Choutupalli Hanumanth Reddy lift irrigation and Modikunta Vagu project.

Mr. Rao also asked irrigation officials to submit proposals to the CWC to delete from the gazette notification five projects — Kaleshwaram (additional one tmc scheme during flood period), Gudem lift irrigation on Ellampally project, Kandukurthi lift irrigation, Ramappa-Pakala lift irrigation project and P.V. Narasimha Rao Kantanapalli project.

At a meeting to review the progress of irrigation projects on Sunday, Mr. Rao asked officials to speed up submission of the DPR of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita project to the CWC and GRMB. All the details and additional information sought by the CWC should be addressed immediately.

The officials were also asked to invite tenders for lift irrigation schemes on left bank canal of Nagarjunasagar project, Gattu lift irrigation, balance works of Kaleshwaram project in Kamareddy and Yellareddy constituencies, works of Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation in Rangareddy and Vikarabad districts, barrage of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita project, Chennur lift irrigation and Kupti project on Kaddam river. The completion of these projects will end all the main works proposed by irrigation department. Thereby, the targets of cultivable areas set by the State government in irrigation sector will be over, he said.

Mr. Rao also reviewed the spread of COVID cases in the State. He allayed fears of public as along as they adopted COVID appropriate behaviour. The health officials explained to Mr. Rao steps taken to address COVID related issues since the last review meeting.

While reviewing the progress of construction of the new Secretariat complex, Mr. Rao ordered speedy completion of a 24-hour police command control equipped with modern technology in the campus. The officials were asked to consult DGP Mahender Reddy for the facilities to be created for security personnel manning the complex.