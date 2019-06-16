KCR skips NITI Aayog meet, busy with project

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi on Saturday as he is understood to be busy with preparations for the inauguration of the ₹80,000-crore Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project on June 21.
Mr. Rao travelled to Mumbai on Friday and invited his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis for the inauguration. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would also be invited, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office had earlier said.
TRS sources said Mr. Rao could not attend the NITI Aayog meeting as he was busy with the Kaleswaram inauguration, with a series of meetings lined up.
He had attended the NITI Aayog meetings earlier, they said.
