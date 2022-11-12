KCR skips Modi yet again and Tarun Chugh says CM is arrogant

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) yet again avoided Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour to Telangana on Saturday as he failed to turn up to welcome him at the Begumpet Airport or the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited’s (RFCL) plant’s dedication to the nation.

Mr. KCR has been avoiding the Prime Minister on various grounds, including health and lack of invitation to him. The TRS leaders claimed that no official invitation was sent to the Chief Minister for the RFCL event, but the BJP clarified that Union Health and Family Welfare and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written to the Chief Minister inviting him.

BJP criticises CM’s absence

Tarun Chugh, national general secretary of the BJP and in-charge, Telangana, criticised Mr. KCR for skipping the PM’s programme and alleged that the Chief Minister has repeatedly demonstrated his arrogance by not attending the PM’s programmes which were meant for the development of Telangana. “This time, he further stooped too low in orchestrating artificial protests against the Prime Minister’ visit by liberally funding a few parasite political parties and organisations,” he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chugh thanked the people of Telangana and the BJP workers who toiled day and night for the success of the farmers’ meeting at Ramagundem. For the first time, the Telangana BJP organised 70 LED screens in 70 Assembly constituencies to live-telecast the Ramgundem Farmers’ meeting, which was attended by over 20,000 farmers across Telangana, which shows the growing support for the BJP in the State, he said.