KCR signs file raising retirement age of RTC staff

The retirement age of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees has been raised from 58 years to 60 years.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday signed the in this regard. The decision would be applicable to all cadre of employees of the State-owned road transport utility. The Chief Minister’s approval for increase in retirement age came after elaborate discussions he had held with employees of the TSRTC on December 1.

This was among the major issues, including payment of salaries for the month of September and payment of salaries during the strike period from October 5 to November 28, that had been discussed at the meeting. The Chief Minister reviewed the situation and subsequently directed the TSRTC management to work out the modalities in this regard and submit a report to him. The management prepared a detailed report and circulated the file for approval of the government and it received the Chief Minister’s approval on Wednesday afternoon.

The development rekindled hopes among the government staff who had been anxiously waiting for raising their retirement age from 58 to 61 years. The TRS made a promise in this direction in its election manifesto, but no action had been initiated in this direction so far.