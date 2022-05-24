KCR showing disrespect to PM, says BJP

Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, on Tuesday, accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of “insulting democracy” itself and not giving “due respect” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he comes here to attend the 20th anniversary celebrations of Indian School of Business (ISB) later this week.

“This is for the second time in the last few months that KCR is avoiding meeting Mr. Modi after excusing himself from attending the inauguration of Sri Ramanuja statue on pretext of having a cold. The Chief Minister is going to Bengaluru at the same time now as if it is the most important engagement with utter disregard to the protocols to be followed. This attitude is reflected the entire official machinery including ministers and senior officials,” said national OBC president K. Laxman.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, he charged KCR and senior Minister K.T. Rama Rao with “leaving the administration and governance to the winds by going around the country and the world, respectively”. “KCR’s tours to Delhi and Punjab for giving compensation to the farmers there to cover up his failures as the TRS government has ignored the same suffering sections here,” he claimed.

The BJP leader charged the state govenrment with having stopped the free supply of five kilos of rice issued by the Central government without giving a thought to the sufferings of the downtrodden. “Why can’t this government reduce the burden on poor by cutting tax on fuel as it is highest in the country after indiscriminately increasing power tariff and RTC fares,” he questioned.

Stating that the party is ready for elections “anytime”, Mr. Laxman said the fortnight from May 30 to June 14 will be to reach out to people to explain the development and welfare agenda of the Modi government which will be completing eight years.

“He is the first non-Congress Prime Minister to govern the country for so long and has the distinction of providing a clean and transparent administration besides raising the status of the country on the world sphere”, he asserted.

Former Minister Eatala Rajender, at a separate meeting, pointed out that the TRS Government had not come to the aid of the 67 passengers who died in an RTC bus accident in Kondagatu but KCR has been distributing “Telangana money in Punjab”. “Yet, he has been forced to return empty-handed since no one trusts him. There are no takers for KCR’s agenda in Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharastra or Bengal,” he added.