KCR showers sops to woo GHMC voters

HYDERABAD

23 November 2020 17:16 IST

CM announces scrapping of water bills for use up to 20K litres a month

Chief Minister and president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K. Chandrasekhar Rao has showered sops on the people living in the State Capital and some other sections both in the City and elsewhere in the State seeking their support to the party in the GHMC elections.

The bouquet of sops announced include waiver of water bills to people including those living in apartments using water up to 20,000 litres a month from December, waiver of minimum demand energy charges to commercial and industrial power consumers for the Covid lockdown period of March to September, waiver of power bills to hair saloons, exemption of quarterly motor vehicle tax for the first two quarters of this fiscal to all transport vehicles among others.

Advertising

Advertising

The waiver of minimum demand energy charges to cinema halls would, however, be extended till they are opened. The Chief Minister stated that the State Government would reimburse the minimum demand charges to the Distribution Companies.

Releasing the GHMC election manifesto of TRS here on Monday, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said the State Government would issue ration and health cards to workers of the film industry including junior artistes as they were were hit badly by the Covid lockdown.

He further announced getting Godavari water to the twin reservoirs Himayathsagar and Osmansagar as also Musi river as part of the Musi River Front Development project. About sewer treatment plants would also be established to prevent the flow of drainage water into Musi.