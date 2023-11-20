KCR should know Indira Gandhi distributed 25 lakh acres of land to poor and provided food to people: Revanth

November 20, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Hyderabad

Hitting out at Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for speaking ‘insultingly’ about Indiramma Rajyam, Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said distributing 25 lakh acres of land to poor people, giving podu lands to Scheduled Tribes, constructing irrigation projects and providing reservations to women in local bodies were the achievements of Indiramma Rajyam.

Mr. Reddy said the arrogance of KCR, who started his political career under Indira Gandhi’s rule, has reached new levels that he is mocking Indira Gandhi’s rule that brought Green Revolution in the country providing food to all and ensured Dalits lived with their head held high and dignity. “Wasn’t it Sanjay Gandhi who made KCR Single Window Director in Siddipet and the Youth Congress president,” he asked.

Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao should apologise for demeaning Indira Gandhi’s rule, he said while addressing several public meetings and roadshows in Parkal, Narsapur and Khairatabad. “KCR has humiliated the self-respect of Telangana while Congress party gave them the confidence and respect distributing lands. Land is not just an asset but represents the self-confidence,” he said.

Criticises BRS candidate Sunita Reddy

Lashing out at BRS candidate Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, he termed her a cheater who deceived the Congress party that made her a minister. People should teach a lesson to such defectors, he said reminding that he was still facing police cases for fighting on behalf of Ms. Sunita Lakshma Reddy. He promised ₹100 crore special fund for the development of Lambada Thandas in Narsapur.

Danam is land grabber

Speaking at a roadshow in Khairatabad in support of Vijaya Reddy, daughter of late Congress MLA P. Janardhan Reddy, he said people like Danam Nagender should be boycotted for looting and grabbing lands. “Danam Nagender who owes his political life to PJR and Congress is now criticising the party. All that Danam Nagender has done was to loot people’s resources and amass wealth,” he said.

He said Khairatabad was known for Lord Ganesha and PJR and urged the people to keep PJR’s legacy alive by voting for Ms. Vijaya Reddy.

Don’t elect MIM

Addressing a roadshow in Nampally in support of Feroz Khan, he said people have been wasting their vote for MIM for the last 20 years that was only bothered about the family of its leader and not the poor. He said MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has built a palatial house in Shastripuram but has forgotten to construct houses in Bhojagutta.

Mr. Akbaruddin Owaisi who claims that the steering of the BRS party was in his hands has failed to force the government to give house pattas for the poor people. He said Feroz Khan would always fight on the side of poor people just like PJR and said voting for BJP was like throwing the vote in Musi river.

