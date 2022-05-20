KCR should compensate TS ryots first: Dasoju

Ridicules CM’s plan to help Punjab farmers

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan has ridiculed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for ignoring 8,400 farmers of Telangana who committed suicide while going to Punjab to give compensation to the farmers who lost lives during the recent farmers’ agitation

At a press conference here, he said if the CM was so concerned about farmers he should compensate Telangana farmers first. There is a government in Punjab that can take care of Punjab farmers, he said describing the efforts of KCR as nothing but a new political drama.

Dr Sravan demanded Telangana CM stop doing petty politics over farmers’ issues and immediately address the pressing issues being faced by Telangana farmers.

“Telangana CM KCR who can make even Machiavelli shameful in cheating people is coming up with a new political drama. KCR who has turned a blind eye to the death of 8,400 Telangana farmers is trying to prove that he was moved by the difficulties of Punjab farmers,” he said.

He asked If KCR was really so concerned about Punjab farmers, why did he support Farm Laws brought in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and why didn't he condemn attacks on farmers during the protests? “KCR is trying to earn a space in national politics using farmers as pawns,” he alleged.

He recalled Chief Minister’s announcement in New Delhi that he would procure all the paddy within a week. “But it has been more than 40 days and not even 40% of paddy has been procured. Farmers are facing severe troubles due to unseasonal rains as paddy is getting damaged due to rains,” he said.

“Instead of touring India for personal political ambitions, KCR should immediately focus on completing paddy procurement and offer ₹6 lakh as compensation for about 8,400 Telangana farmers who committed suicide in KCR's eight-year-rule,” he said.