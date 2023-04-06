KCR should apologise to Dalits before inaugurating Ambedkar statue: Congress leaders

April 06, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

AICC Secretary and former MLA A. Sampath Kumar claimed that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not have the right to inaugurate the 125-ft Ambedkar statue after deceiving the Dalits during the last nine years of rule.

At a press conference here on Thursday, he alleged that a Chief Minister who had not attended Ambedkar’s birth or death anniversaries even once had no respect for the great leader, and his sudden love for Ambedkar could not fool people, particularly Dalits. “He cannot wash of his 9 years of sins and suppression of Dalits in Telangana by inaugurating the statue,” he argued.

Recalling several promises made by KCR, he said the biggest lie was the promise of making a Dalit first Chief Minister of Telangana. No Dalit can forget the brutal attacks on the poor Dalits in Nerella by the sand mafia supported by the government and also the police torture of Mariamma. He alleged that KCR had denied Dalits the free power scheme introduced by Congress and also snatched the lands given to them by the previous Congress governments through the Dharani portal.

Mr. Sampath Kumar welcomed the naming of the Telangana Secretariat after Ambedkar and said this was done due to the pressure built up by various organisations including the Congress that demanded the government much earlier.

TPCC SC cell chairman Preetham demanded that the Chief Minister apologise to the Dalits for all the atrocities committed against them before participating in the statue inauguration. A charge sheet would be released against KCR on April 14, he said.