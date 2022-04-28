KCR should allow Rahul’s OU visit, says Jagga Reddy

Sangareddy MLA lashes out at TRS MLA Balka Suman

Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy said if Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has any respect for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, there should not be any impediment to permit Mr. Gandhi’s interaction with students in Osmania University on May 6.

At a press conference here, he hoped that Mr. Rao will allow the meeting without creating any hurdles, given the role of Mr. Rahul Gandhi in the formation of the new State. He expressed dismay that the Osmania University Vice-Chancellor is yet to respond to their representation and unless there is pressure, the Vice- Chancellor would have responded by now, he said.

He said TRS MLAs asking the V-C not to give permission is nothing but blackmailing him and interference in university activities. He said the V-C position carries lots of respect among people and Prof. Ravinder should not dilute it by succumbing to the pressures of TRS MLAs.

Mr. Reddy also lashed out at TRS MLA Balka Suman stating that he is immature and inexperienced compared to him in politics and it’s better if he stops his tirade against the Gandhi family or else the OU students themselves will teach him a lesson. He alleged that there were rumours of Mr. Suman, who was a student leader during the Telangana agitation, forcing gullible students to commit suicide to fuel the agitation. “If that is true, we will enquire into his role in those suicides once the Congress comes to power,” he said.

He asked Mr. Suman to be loyal to the university that nurtured him as a leader rather than trumpeting the Chief Minister for personal and political benefits.

Replying to a question, he said Congress would respond at the right time if permission was denied, for which the Chief Minister himself has to take the blame, he said.