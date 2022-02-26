KCR shelved Pranahita Chevella and Palamuru-RR projects: Revanth

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy blamed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for “shelving” the Pranahita Chevella and Palamuru Ranga Reddy projects thus denying water to the erstwhile Ranga Reddy district and benefitting only Medak district.

Mr. Reddy, who was addressing a huge public meeting at Parigi, organised as a part of “Mana Ooru – Mana Poru” programme, asked the Chief Minister if he is willing to take oath on Yadadri Narasimha Swamy on these projects. “Will he take the oath that he was not responsible for shelving the Palamuru Ranga Reddy project and also the Pranahita Chevella project started by the Congress,” he asked.

He said the Telangana government submitted an affidavit in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it was stopping all works on the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation project. “Had this been completed within 3 years of Telangana formation, the AP government would not have taken objection to it,” he claimed.

Mr. Reddy targeted the MLAs of Tandur, Parigi, Vikarabad, Kodangal, Maheshwaram and all the constituencies around Ranga Reddy district asking the reason for their silence. It was Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy who wanted to bring water to these dry lands with Pranahit Chevella and none of the present MLAs are questioning the reason for shelving that project.

He said Ranga Reddy district had some stalwarts like KV Ranga Reddy, Marri Chenna Reddy, Manik Rao and Devender Goud who contributed for development. Now the dreams of these are suppressed while development is shifted to Siddipet, Gajwel and Sircilla areas only.

Mr. Reddy said the Chief Minister cannot escape from buying paddy in the coming season when he himself had cultivate the same on 150 acres in his farm house. “Whoever is buying KCR’s paddy will have to buy from all the farmers or else Congress will agitate with farmers at the farm house,” he said.

The Congress chief said every segment of the society was cheated by the government whether it was RTC, women, teachers, farmers, outsourced employees or others. These segments were reaching out to Congress for taking up their issues, he said.

Former Ministers J. Geeta Reddy, Gaddam Prasad Rao and senior leaders Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mallu Ravi, Addanki Dayakar and others spoke. Parigi DCC president, T. Rammohan Reddy presided.