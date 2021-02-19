Telangana

KCR send chadar for Ajmer dargah

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday sent a chadar for the annual urs celebrations at Ajmer dargah. Elders of Muslim community showed Mr. Rao the chadar specially designed on his behalf before it was taken. Special prayers were offered on the occasion at his camp office.

