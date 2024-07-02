KCR seeks to know whether his political rivals will destroy TG as part of wiping out his imprint

President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had a meeting with Zilla Parishad chairpersons, whose term will come to an end this month, at his Erravelli farmhouse in Siddipet district on Tuesday and complimented them for playing a crucial role in development of the State.

He told them that politicians were those who would work for the people irrespective of whether they were in power or not and wished them greater heights in political career. He stated that everything was going well during the 10-year BRS rule, but once the Congress came to power recently people were facing all sorts of problems. He sought to know the law and order problem was cropping up now when the administration was being handled by the same authorities.

Stating that the party would make good young leadership even if some leaders left the party, he said it was the party that would make leaders and not vice versa. He sought to know whether the leaders leaving the party could not live without power as they had enjoyed it for the last 10 years. He also questioned motives of his political opponents who were speaking about wiping out the impression left by him on the State and asked whether they would destroy Telangana as he had fought for and achieved it.

Advocating magnanimity and courtesy to rulers, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao mentioned that his government had continued Aarogya Sri and fee reimbursement schemes introduced by Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy without even changing the name. On Rythu Bandhu/Bharosa, he said the government was trying to deny it to many farmers with cultivation as criteria. Some farmers would cultivate crops round the year and some would skip it in the first season (kharif).

The BRS chief told ZP chairpersons and other leaders of who had gathered to felicitate them that women would get more opportunities in politics when the Assembly Constituencies were likely to go up to 160 in the reorganisation of constituencies likely to be taken up in two years.

Later, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao felicitated 21 ZP chairpersons who turned up with family members after having lunch with them. Working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao, V. Prashanth Reddy, G. Jagadish Reddy, G. Venkata Ramana Reddy, A. Jeevan Reddy, B. Suman, P. Shekar Reddy, Ch. Lingaiah, M. Srinivas Reddy, V. Pratap Reddy, G. Balamallu and others attended.