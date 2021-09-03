KCR seeks IIM, IIIT and Navodaya Vidyalayas

State to give land for IIM, CM tells Modi

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao made a strong pitch for prime educational institutions like Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas at his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday.

While seeking IIM, he regretted that the institution was not sanctioned to Telangana though some other States got it as a stated policy of Centre to establish them in each State. It was not sanctioned because there was already an Indian School of Business at Hyderabad. But, it was a private self-financing institution. Ordinary students could not afford to study in it because of exorbitant tuition fee.

Mr. Rao assured Mr. Modi that the State government will provide land for IIM on the campus of University of Hyderabad as there was more than 2,000 acres available there. The land was allotted by the State government.

The government would also provide land and contribute its share of funding for the establishment of IIIT in public-private partnership mode at Karimnagar. The government will galvanise leading private and public sector companies, particularly in IT sector, to partner with the project in PPP mode as envisaged by the Ministry of Education.

After the reorganisation of districts in 2016, the strength of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas did not go up though 30 new districts were carved out and it was the policy of Centre to have them in each of the districts throughout the country. Therefore, 21 new schools were required for which the government will provide land.

Mr. Rao said the detailed project report for an integrated state-of-the art textile park over 2,000 acres was under preparation but it would require an investment of nearly ₹ 1,600 crore. He, therefore, requested a one-time grant-in-aid of ₹ 1,000 crore. The balance cost will be met by the State government.

He reminded Mr. Modi that the promise of sanctioning a tribal university as a Central University in the bifurcation law was not met.

The 4,000 km road length which the State qualified to get under Prime Minister’s Grameen Sadak Yojana should be upgraded from 3.75 mts lane to 5.5 mts bituminous pavement. Additional funds may be given under the yojana to improve road connectivity in backward areas as mandated in the bifurcation law. The road works in naxalite affected areas should be completely funded by Centre instead of asking States to contribute share in 60:40 ratio.

Mr. Rao sought Hyderabad - Nagpur industrial corridor for connection through high speed passenger and freight rail connectivity between the two cities and also by six/eight laning of the existing national highway between them. He also wanted Hyderabad - Warangal industrial corridor to cover the sector with existing rail line from Nagpur to Hyderabad and road link from Hyderabad to Bhoopalapatnam through an ongoing national highway project.