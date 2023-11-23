ADVERTISEMENT

KCR says 10 HP pumps in farm sector will make existing T&D network obsolete

November 23, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - hyderabad

Chief Minister assures the electorate that he would make Patancheru a hub of non-polluting industries such as the medical devices park at Sultanpur 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao canvasing for BRS candidate Gudem Mahipal Reddy at Patancheru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

hyderabad

The use of 10 HP capacity pumps for agriculture, as being suggested by some Congress leaders, would not only burden the farmers with high costs but also overburden the existing transmission and distribution network making it become defunct, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday.

With limited hours of power supply to farm sector, the use and switching on of all pumps at once would result in extremely high load not only on distribution transformers but also on the sub-stations leading to their upgradation with huge expenditure by the power utilities, Mr. Rao said, addressing election rallies at Maheshwaram, Vikarabad, Zaheerabad and Patancheru in support of BRS candidates P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Dr. M. Anand, K. Manik Rao and G. Mahipal Reddy, respectively.

At Maheshwaram, he said the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) was the idea germinated from the efforts of Ms. Sabitha Reddy to save several residential areas in her constituency from submergence due to the backwater effect of encroached water bodies (minor irrigation tanks of the past). He assured to develop and IT park for minorities entrepreneurs in the Wakf land at Pahadishareef.

Terming Dr. Anand as a leader who was available to his constituents always, he asked the people of Vikarabad to ensure the former’s victory with a huge majority and in return, the State government would implement Dalit Bandhu for the entire constituency in one go.

At Zaheerabad, the BRS chief said Hindu and Muslim communities were like two eyes to him and he would ensure communal harmony all through. He asked the people of the constituency how an outsider, the Congress candidate A. Chandrasekhar who is from Vikarabad, would serve their interests in case if they preferred him over Mr. Manik Rao, who was available to them easily.

Stating that Patancheru constituency was like a mini-India as Qutbullapur is, Mr. Rao said the BRS government would make it a hub of pollution-free industries such as the medical devices park at Sultanpur as the polluting industries existed there in the past had contaminated even the groundwater badly. He assured to extend the metro rail from Miyapur to Isnapur in the coming term as also house sites to the poor.

