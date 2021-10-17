KCR rules out early elections to Telangana Assembly

HYDERABAD

17 October 2021 19:00 IST

TRS comfortable in Huzurabad bypoll, says Telangana Chief Minister

Amid speculation of early elections dawning on the State, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has ruled out any such plan and said the government had a lot more to do before going for a fresh mandate.

Mr. Rao clarified the speculation doing rounds while addressing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Parliamentary and Legislative Party meeting in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister said the government has an unfinished agenda and the public representatives must focus on that.

Ever since the meeting was called, there had been speculation that the Chief Minister might drop hints on the early Assembly elections as the government’s popularity was still high.

Referring to the Huzurabad bypoll on October 30, the CM said they were way ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and his former Cabinet colleague Eatala Rajender. Mr. Rao is going to address a public meeting at Huzurabad after October 25, likely on October 27.

The Chief Minister said the proposed Warangal Vijaya Garjana (Warangal Winning Roar) on November 15 should be a massive meeting to ensure the complete silence of the opposition parties that have been creating noise for some time on the TRS governance and popularity. He said at least one bus from every village of Telangana should come to Warangal for the meeting. The TRS working president and IT Minister, K.T. Rama Rao, will be in charge of the meeting.

The party plenary to be held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on October 25 will invite 6,000 delegates rather than the 14,000 delegates planned earlier.