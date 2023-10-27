KCR ridicules those challenging him to contest against them

October 27, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ridiculed the leaders of opposition parties challenging him to contest against them in their respective constituencies, and said the entire country has seen the power of KCR.

In response to the challenges made by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and former MLA Rajgopal Reddy, who challenged him to contest from Kodangal and Munugode, the Chief Minister asked if this is the kind of politics that people need now. In politics, people should be the winners and they should take up this challenge to make him the winner.

The Chief Minister made these comments in the public meeting at Achampet during the ‘Praja Ashirwada Sabha’ on Thursday. Some people challenged me to come to Kodangal, he said, referring to Mr. Revanth Reddy, and some others challenged me to come to the Gandhi statue for a fight. “Is politics so trivial?”, he asked, adding that he believed in politics where people were the winners and not the parties or leaders.

Mr. Rao said Telangana was formed after a huge struggle and he fears what would have happened to the State if it were not separate. “The arid lands have now turned green and water resources are spread to distances that human eyes can’t reach. Such is the development in the combined Mahabubnagar district,” he said.

Speaking at Munugode in the combined Nalgonda district, he again referred to the challenge of Mr. Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and asked where these Congress leaders were when the area suffered from fluoride issues. “Isn’t it the BRS that ensured fluorosis vanished with the supply of safe drinking water?” he asked.

The Chief Minister asked the people to remember who was with them during the Telangana agitation and elect them, while rejecting the arrogance of money politics. “All those who neglected you when you cried for water or who robbed a few generations without tackling the flouride problem will come to you now for votes. Be wary of them,” he said, adding the BRS party fulfilled all the promises made during the byelections last year. People should vote for the BRS for the continuation of development.

At the well-attended Wanaparthy meeting, he called upon people to elect those leaders who were more concerned about the public than themselves, referring to Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy. He said the minister even fights with him when it comes to development of the district. “I promised to make him big if he was elected and he was made the Agriculture Minister who has turned the district green,” the Chief Minister added.

Attacking the Congress, he said all the party did was create hurdles for the Palamuru Ranga Reddy and other irrigation projects. It was due to the BRS government that the reservoirs and lakes were brimming with water. He said BRS would not lose anything if the government was defeated but Telangana would be the ultimate loser.