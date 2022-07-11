KCR reviews rain situation

Interacted with officials in the districts

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the rain and flood situation with ministers and officials on Monday.

He assessed the situation on screen with regular inputs from officials in the districts. He enquired from them the flood in Godavari, the water flow and the status of river tributaries, said a press release of the Chief Minister’s Office.

It added that he passed on instructions to officials about immediate steps to be taken wherever necessary. The government machinery was prepared to face any eventuality.

The meeting was attended by former Irrigation minister Kadiam Srihari, Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashant Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and other officials.