KCR reviews development works in Nizamabad town

November 27, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the infrastructure development works in Nizamabad town with officials and elected representatives on Sunday.

He asked officials to ensue that the identified works were completed in two-and-a-half months. He will personally inspect them during the period, he said.

He asked the Finance department to release more funds for the beautification of the town. It should be as beautiful as Khammam town, he demanded, and inquired about the condition of gardens.

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao explained the developmental works undertaken by the department across the State. MLC K. Kavitha sought a spacious land for construction of a bus station in the town. She also wanted Haj Bhavan and a playground for children.

